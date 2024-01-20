Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Saint Mary's 13-6, San Fran. 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Saint Mary's is 8-2 against San Fran. since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at War Memorial Gymnasium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Saint Mary's sitting on five straight wins and San Fran. on seven.

Saint Mary's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Broncos 73-49. The squad ran away with 47 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

Saint Mary's got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Luke Barrett out in front who scored 17 points along with six rebounds. Mitchell Saxen was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with four blocks.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact San Fran. proved on Thursday. They enjoyed a cozy 90-74 win over the Lions.

San Fran.'s win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds. Mogbo has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last six times he's played. Another player making a difference was Marcus Williams, who scored 24 points.

The Gaels are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for the Dons, they pushed their record up to 15-4 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, San Fran. is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Saint Mary's was able to grind out a solid victory over San Fran. when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 68-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Mary's since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Fran. is a slight 1-point favorite against Saint Mary's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Gaels as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 128 points.

Series History

Saint Mary's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Fran..