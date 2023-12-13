Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Seattle 6-3, San Fran. 7-3

What to Know

Seattle has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the San Fran. Dons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at War Memorial Gymnasium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Seattle scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 101-46 win over the Eagles. That 101-46 margin sets a new team best for Seattle this season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact San Fran. proved on Monday. They came out on top against the Privateers by a score of 85-72. That's two games straight that San Fran. has won by exactly 13 points.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Marcus Williams, who scored 28 points, and Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for Williams. Another player making a difference was Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 12 points.

The Redhawks' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.3 points per game. As for the Dons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Seattle and San Fran. are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Seattle is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 9.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 135.5 points.

