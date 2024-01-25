Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Pepperdine 9-12, Santa Clara 14-7

What to Know

Pepperdine has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Pepperdine Waves and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. Coming off a loss in a game Pepperdine was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Waves came up short against the Lions and fell 68-61. Pepperdine has not had much luck with LMU recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite the loss, Pepperdine got a solid performance out of Jevon Porter, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds. That's the first time this season that Porter pulled down ten or more rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Portland scored an imposing 86 points on Saturday, Santa Clara still came out on top. The Broncos strolled past the Pilots with points to spare, taking the game 101-86. The win made it back-to-back wins for Santa Clara.

Santa Clara's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Christoph Tilly led the charge by scoring 22 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Tilly has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Tyeree Bryan, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points and 1 assists.

The Waves' loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for the Broncos, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season.

While only Santa Clara took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Santa Clara is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Bettors picking Pepperdine against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a nine-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

Pepperdine opened the new year with a less-than-successful 78-72 loss to Santa Clara. Can Pepperdine avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 9-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.