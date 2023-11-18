Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: SE Louisiana 1-2, Santa Clara 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $2.16

What to Know

The SE Louisiana Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. SE Louisiana might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Wednesday.

SE Louisiana was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They were completely outmatched by the Cougars on the road and fell 105-48. SE Louisiana was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-17.

Despite their defeat, SE Louisiana saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brody Rowbury, who scored 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist, was perhaps the best of all.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: SE Louisiana struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as BYU racked up 28.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara waltzed into Tuesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Cardinal by a score of 89-77.

Santa Clara's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Carlos Marshall Jr., who scored 20 points along with 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Adama Bal, who scored 23 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Lions now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SE Louisiana have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 16-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.