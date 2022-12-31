Who's Playing

Current Records: Saint Mary's 11-4; Santa Clara 13-3

The Santa Clara Broncos are 3-11 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Santa Clara and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Broncos winning the first 77-72 at home and Saint Mary's taking the second 75-72.

On Thursday, Santa Clara wrapped up 2022 with a 79-67 win over the San Francisco Dons. Santa Clara got double-digit scores from five players: guard Carlos Stewart (18), guard Brandin Podziemski (18), forward Keshawn Justice (13), forward Parker Braun (11), and center Jaden Bediako (11).

Meanwhile, the Gaels ended the year with a bang, routing the San Diego Toreros 85-58 on Thursday. Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to center Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.

The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Santa Clara to 13-3 and Saint Mary's to 11-4. In their victory, Santa Clara relied heavily on Brandin Podziemski, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. Saint Mary's will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California

Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

The Gaels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Santa Clara.