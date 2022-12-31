Who's Playing
Saint Mary's @ Santa Clara
Current Records: Saint Mary's 11-4; Santa Clara 13-3
What to Know
The Santa Clara Broncos are 3-11 against the Saint Mary's Gaels since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. Santa Clara and Saint Mary's will face off in a West Coast battle at 7 p.m. ET at Leavey Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Broncos winning the first 77-72 at home and Saint Mary's taking the second 75-72.
On Thursday, Santa Clara wrapped up 2022 with a 79-67 win over the San Francisco Dons. Santa Clara got double-digit scores from five players: guard Carlos Stewart (18), guard Brandin Podziemski (18), forward Keshawn Justice (13), forward Parker Braun (11), and center Jaden Bediako (11).
Meanwhile, the Gaels ended the year with a bang, routing the San Diego Toreros 85-58 on Thursday. Saint Mary's can attribute much of their success to center Mitchell Saxen, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten boards.
The Broncos are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped Santa Clara to 13-3 and Saint Mary's to 11-4. In their victory, Santa Clara relied heavily on Brandin Podziemski, who had 18 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. Saint Mary's will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leavey Center -- Santa Clara, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Gaels are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Santa Clara.
- Mar 07, 2022 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Feb 08, 2022 - Santa Clara 77 vs. Saint Mary's 72
- Jan 20, 2022 - Saint Mary's 73 vs. Santa Clara 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Santa Clara 66 vs. Saint Mary's 64
- Feb 27, 2020 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Santa Clara 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Santa Clara 67 vs. Saint Mary's 66
- Feb 14, 2019 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Jan 17, 2019 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 55
- Feb 24, 2018 - Saint Mary's 67 vs. Santa Clara 40
- Jan 11, 2018 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 57
- Feb 25, 2017 - Saint Mary's 70 vs. Santa Clara 56
- Jan 28, 2017 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Santa Clara 59
- Feb 25, 2016 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Santa Clara 50
- Dec 23, 2015 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Santa Clara 59