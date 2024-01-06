Who's Playing

Bethel (Tenn.) Wildcats @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Bethel (Tenn.) 0-1, SE Missouri State 5-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will be playing at home against the Bethel (Tenn.) Wildcats at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Show Me Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Thursday, the Redhawks couldn't handle the Leathernecks and fell 68-61. SE Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Bethel (Tenn.)'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher back in December of 2023 after their third straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 81-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles.

The Redhawks' loss was their 11th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 5-10. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.