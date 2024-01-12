Halftime Report

Lindenwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 34-29, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Lindenwood came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Lindenwood Lions @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Lindenwood 6-9, SE Missouri State 6-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 11th at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State will be strutting in after a win while Lindenwood will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Redhawks earned a 71-61 win over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Lindenwood found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 68-57 to the Leathernecks. That's two games in a row now that Lindenwood has lost by exactly 11 points.

The Redhawks' victory bumped their record up to 6-10. As for the Lions, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season.

Looking ahead to Thursday, SE Missouri State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 2-11-1, while Lindenwood is 4-8.

SE Missouri State took their win against Lindenwood in their previous meeting back in March of 2023 by a conclusive 84-65. Does SE Missouri State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Lindenwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Missouri State is a 3.5-point favorite against Lindenwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Lindenwood.