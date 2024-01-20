Who's Playing

SIUE Cougars @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: SIUE 11-8, SE Missouri State 6-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SIUE Cougars and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to tip at 4:45 p.m. ET on January 20th at Show Me Center. SE Missouri State does have the home-court advantage, but SIUE is expected to win by seven points.

SIUE entered their tilt with Lindenwood with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Cougars were the clear victor by a 78-59 margin over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you make 12 more threes than your opponent, as SIUE did.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's game on Saturday was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 70-59 to the Golden Eagles. SE Missouri State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Cougars' victory ended a nine-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-8. As for the Redhawks, their loss was their 12th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-12.

SIUE strolled past SE Missouri State when the teams last played back in February of 2023 by a score of 93-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for SIUE since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

SIUE is a solid 7-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.