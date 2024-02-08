Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-16, SE Missouri State 7-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tennessee Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee Tech in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a painful 76-55 loss at the hands of the Leathernecks. SE Missouri State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Golden Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-16.

Tennessee Tech beat the Redhawks 70-59 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.