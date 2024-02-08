Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SE Missouri State Redhawks
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-16, SE Missouri State 7-16
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri
What to Know
Tennessee Tech has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Show Me Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Saturday, the Golden Eagles came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-60. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Tennessee Tech in their matchups with the Eagles: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, SE Missouri State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They suffered a painful 76-55 loss at the hands of the Leathernecks. SE Missouri State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.
The Golden Eagles have been struggling recently as they've lost nine of their last 11 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-16 record this season. As for the Redhawks, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 7-16.
Tennessee Tech beat the Redhawks 70-59 in their previous meeting back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tennessee Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against SE Missouri State.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Tennessee Tech 70 vs. SE Missouri State 59
- Mar 04, 2023 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee Tech 82
- Feb 04, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 82 vs. SE Missouri State 80
- Jan 21, 2023 - SE Missouri State 84 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 98 vs. SE Missouri State 94
- Feb 04, 2021 - SE Missouri State 68 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Dec 30, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SE Missouri State 63
- Feb 22, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Feb 08, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 62 vs. SE Missouri State 60
- Feb 07, 2019 - SE Missouri State 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 66