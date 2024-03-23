Who's Playing

North Texas Mean Green @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: North Texas 17-13, Seton Hall 20-11

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Walsh Gymnasium in an American Athletic Conference postseason contest. The stakes are high as both teams are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

LSU typically has all the answers at home, but on Tuesday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with an 84-77 victory over the Tigers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rubin Jones, who scored 17 points along with four steals. Jones didn't help North Texas' cause all that much against FAU on Friday but the same can't be said for this game. The team also got some help courtesy of C.J. Noland, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Seton Hall ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 victory over the Hawks. The victory was just what Seton Hall needed coming off of a 91-72 defeat in their prior game.

Al-Amir Dawes was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. Dylan Addae-Wusu was another key contributor, scoring 18 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

The Mean Green pushed their record up to 19-14 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 78.3 points per game. As for the Pirates, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season.