Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: UNLV 19-11, Seton Hall 20-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey

Walsh Gymnasium -- South Orange, New Jersey TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the Seton Hall Pirates are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Walsh Gymnasium in a Mountain West postseason contest. The stakes are high as the pair are all in, both fighting to extend their postseason success.

On Sunday, UNLV's game was all tied up 37-37 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 79-70 victory over Boston College. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Rebels.

UNLV's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored 17 points along with five assists. Thomas Jr. didn't help UNLV's cause all that much against Princeton on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Kalib Boone was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Seton Hall earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They came out on top against North Texas by a score of 72-58.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Seton Hall to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kadary Richmond, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Dre Davis, who scored 18 points along with four blocks.

UNLV has been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 21-12 record this season. As for Seton Hall, they pushed their record up to 22-12 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.