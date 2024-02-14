Who's Playing

Xavier Musketeers @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Xavier 13-11, Seton Hall 15-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seton Hall and the Musketeers are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Prudential Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Sunday, the Pirates took a serious blow against the Wildcats, falling 80-54. Seton Hall has struggled against the Wildcats recently, as their match on Sunday was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Seton Hall struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Xavier unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 78-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bluejays.

Despite their loss, Xavier saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Quincy Olivari, who scored 18 points along with seven rebounds and five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Olivari didn't help Xavier's cause all that much against the Wildcats on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Dayvion McKnight, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and five assists.

The Pirates' loss dropped their record down to 15-9. As for the Musketeers, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-11.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Xavier struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Seton Hall might still be hurting after the devastating 74-54 loss they got from the Musketeers in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Seton Hall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Seton Hall and Xavier both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.