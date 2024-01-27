Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SF Austin and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 45-38, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If SF Austin keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-7 in no time. On the other hand, Cal Baptist will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: Cal Baptist 12-7, SF Austin 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The SF Austin Lumberjacks and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at William R. Johnson Coliseum.

After a 86-83 finish the last time they played, SF Austin and Grand Canyon decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Lumberjacks fell just short of the Antelopes by a score of 53-51. Having soared to a lofty 89 points in the game before, SF Austin's point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist waltzed into their game Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 63-54 victory over the Vaqueros. After a 88-70 finish the last time they played, Cal Baptist and UT-Rio Grande Valley decided to play a little more cautiously this time around.

The Lumberjacks' defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-7. As for the Lancers, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SF Austin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Going forward, SF Austin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

SF Austin is a 4.5-point favorite against Cal Baptist, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won both of the games they've played against Cal Baptist in the last 2 years.