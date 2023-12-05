Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: La. Tech 6-2, SF Austin 5-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum -- Nacogdoches, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The La. Tech Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at William R. Johnson Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs earned a 68-55 victory over the Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks beat the Wildcats 79-74 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.2 points per game. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

La. Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La. Tech have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

SF Austin is a 4-point favorite against La. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

SF Austin has won 2 out of their last 3 games against La. Tech.