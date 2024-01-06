Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between SF Austin and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against UT Arlington.

SF Austin entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will UT Arlington step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UT Arlington Mavericks @ SF Austin Lumberjacks

Current Records: UT Arlington 6-8, SF Austin 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The UT Arlington Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 3:00 p.m. ET on January 6th at William R. Johnson Coliseum. UT Arlington is expected to lose this one by seven points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Mavericks had to settle for a 78-76 loss against the Texans. UT Arlington has struggled against Tarleton State recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, SF Austin waltzed into their match Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with an 85-78 win over the Vaqueros. The score was all tied up 38-38 at the break, but SF Austin was the better team in the second half.

The Mavericks' loss was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 6-8. As for the Lumberjacks, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Arlington have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SF Austin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UT Arlington was able to grind out a solid win over SF Austin in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-70. Will UT Arlington repeat their success, or does SF Austin have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SF Austin is a solid 7-point favorite against UT Arlington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin and UT Arlington both have 1 win in their last 2 games.