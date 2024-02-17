Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-18, SIUE 14-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois

First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at First Community Arena. SE Missouri State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, the Redhawks lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 75-57 margin.

Meanwhile, SIUE finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 91-63 win over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, as SIUE's was.

The Redhawks have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 14-12.

SE Missouri State beat the Cougars 52-47 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.