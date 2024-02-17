Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: SE Missouri State 8-18, SIUE 14-12

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the SE Missouri State Redhawks and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on February 17th at First Community Arena. SE Missouri State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, the Redhawks lost to the Panthers on the road by a decisive 75-57 margin.

Meanwhile, SIUE finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They took their match at home on Thursday with ease, bagging a 91-63 win over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.7% better than the opposition, as SIUE's was.

The Redhawks have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last seven matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-18 record this season. As for the Cougars, their win bumped their record up to 14-12.

SE Missouri State beat the Cougars 52-47 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for SE Missouri State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

SE Missouri State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against SIUE.

  • Jan 20, 2024 - SE Missouri State 52 vs. SIUE 47
  • Feb 25, 2023 - SIUE 93 vs. SE Missouri State 78
  • Dec 31, 2022 - SE Missouri State 82 vs. SIUE 73
  • Feb 07, 2022 - SE Missouri State 76 vs. SIUE 47
  • Jan 29, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. SIUE 77
  • Feb 27, 2021 - SE Missouri State 69 vs. SIUE 63
  • Jan 28, 2021 - SE Missouri State 64 vs. SIUE 62
  • Feb 15, 2020 - SE Missouri State 75 vs. SIUE 71
  • Jan 23, 2020 - SIUE 84 vs. SE Missouri State 65
  • Jan 24, 2019 - SIUE 87 vs. SE Missouri State 86