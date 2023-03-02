Who's Playing
Memphis @ SMU
Current Records: Memphis 22-7; SMU 10-19
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Memphis should still be riding high after a victory, while SMU will be looking to right the ship.
It was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-67 to the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. Guard Zach Nutall wasn't much of a difference maker for SMU; Nutall played for 32 minutes with.
Speaking of close games: the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bearcats 76-73. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 21 points along with seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks.
SMU's loss took them down to 10-19 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 22-7. If Memphis want to win, they will need to focus on stopping SMU's guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 22 points in addition to five steals and five boards, and forward Efe Odigie, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
SMU have won nine out of their last 14 games against Memphis.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Memphis 99 vs. SMU 84
- Mar 12, 2022 - Memphis 70 vs. SMU 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - SMU 73 vs. Memphis 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - SMU 70 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - SMU 67 vs. Memphis 65
- Jan 26, 2021 - Memphis 76 vs. SMU 72
- Feb 25, 2020 - SMU 58 vs. Memphis 53
- Jan 25, 2020 - SMU 74 vs. Memphis 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 14, 2018 - Memphis 70 vs. SMU 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - SMU 103 vs. Memphis 62
- Dec 27, 2016 - SMU 58 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 25, 2016 - SMU 69 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - SMU 80 vs. Memphis 68