Who's Playing

Memphis @ SMU

Current Records: Memphis 22-7; SMU 10-19

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs are home Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 9 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. Memphis should still be riding high after a victory, while SMU will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-67 to the South Florida Bulls on Saturday. Guard Zach Nutall wasn't much of a difference maker for SMU; Nutall played for 32 minutes with.

Speaking of close games: the Cincinnati Bearcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Memphis proved too difficult a challenge. The Tigers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Bearcats 76-73. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 21 points along with seven rebounds, five steals, and three blocks.

SMU's loss took them down to 10-19 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 22-7. If Memphis want to win, they will need to focus on stopping SMU's guard Zhuric Phelps, who had 22 points in addition to five steals and five boards, and forward Efe Odigie, who posted a double-double on 14 points and ten boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 14 games against Memphis.