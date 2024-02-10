Halftime Report

Vanderbilt fell flat on their face against the Wildcats last Tuesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Vanderbilt has jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against the Gamecocks.

If Vanderbilt keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-16 in no time. On the other hand, South Carolina will have to make due with a 20-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Vanderbilt 6-16, South Carolina 20-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

Vanderbilt has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Vanderbilt is expected to lose this one by 11.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% worse than the opposition, a fact Vanderbilt found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Commodores lost to the Wildcats, and the Commodores lost bad. The score wound up at 109-77.

Despite the loss, Vanderbilt had strong showings from Evan Taylor, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds, and Ezra Manjon, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine assists. Less helpful for Vanderbilt was Jason Rivera-Torres' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, South Carolina came tearing into Tuesday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 win over the Rebels. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory South Carolina has posted since November 10, 2023.

South Carolina can attribute much of their success to Collin Murray-Boyles, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Commodores have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-16 record this season. As for the Gamecocks, they pushed their record up to 20-3 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Vanderbilt beat the Gamecocks 75-64 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does Vanderbilt have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Gamecocks turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

South Carolina is a big 11.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

South Carolina and Vanderbilt both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.