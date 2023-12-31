Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 6-8, South Dakota 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Neb.-Omaha Mavericks and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Neb.-Omaha is hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Friday, the Mavericks lost to the Pioneers at home by a decisive 95-80 margin.

Despite the defeat, Neb.-Omaha had strong showings from Frankie Fidler, who scored 32 points along with four steals, and Marquel Sutton, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds. That's the first time this season that Fidler scored 30 or more points.

South Dakota can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They walked away with a 75-66 victory over the Bison. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 32.5% better than the opposition, as South Dakota's was.

Among those leading the charge was Kaleb Stewart, who scored 33 points. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Lahat Thioune was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 13 points and 19 rebounds.

The Mavericks' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-8. As for the Coyotes, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-6.

Neb.-Omaha will be fighting an uphill battle on Sunday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Neb.-Omaha beat South Dakota 80-72 when the teams last played back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Neb.-Omaha since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

South Dakota is a 3.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Neb.-Omaha.