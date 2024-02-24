Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Oral Roberts 11-16, South Dakota 10-18

How To Watch

What to Know

South Dakota will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for South Dakota and five for the Golden Eagles.

Last Thursday, the Coyotes were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 82-78 to the Roos.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 71-70 to the Mavericks.

The Coyotes have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-18 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, they dropped their record down to 11-16 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, the Golden Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota lost to the Golden Eagles at home by a decisive 84-66 margin in their previous meeting back in January. Will South Dakota have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Oral Roberts is a slight 2.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.