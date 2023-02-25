Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State
Current Records: Oral Roberts 26-4; South Dakota State 18-11
What to Know
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Frost Arena. South Dakota State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The Jackrabbits made easy work of the UMKC Roos on Thursday and carried off a 73-50 victory. South Dakota State was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.
Meanwhile, Oral Roberts didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes on the road on Thursday as they won 82-70.
South Dakota State took a serious blow against Oral Roberts in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 79-40. Maybe South Dakota State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Oral Roberts.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Oral Roberts 79 vs. South Dakota State 40
- Feb 24, 2022 - South Dakota State 106 vs. Oral Roberts 102
- Dec 22, 2021 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Oral Roberts 76
- Mar 08, 2021 - Oral Roberts 90 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Feb 14, 2021 - South Dakota State 95 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Feb 13, 2021 - Oral Roberts 103 vs. South Dakota State 86
- Jan 29, 2020 - South Dakota State 76 vs. Oral Roberts 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - South Dakota State 96 vs. Oral Roberts 79
- Jan 31, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 80
- Jan 12, 2019 - South Dakota State 84 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Feb 10, 2018 - South Dakota State 85 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Jan 11, 2018 - South Dakota State 78 vs. Oral Roberts 75
- Feb 04, 2017 - South Dakota State 74 vs. Oral Roberts 67
- Jan 12, 2017 - Oral Roberts 94 vs. South Dakota State 88
- Mar 05, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 70
- Feb 27, 2016 - South Dakota State 73 vs. Oral Roberts 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Oral Roberts 74