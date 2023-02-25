Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ South Dakota State

Current Records: Oral Roberts 26-4; South Dakota State 18-11

What to Know

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit clash at 3 p.m. ET Feb. 25 at Frost Arena. South Dakota State is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The Jackrabbits made easy work of the UMKC Roos on Thursday and carried off a 73-50 victory. South Dakota State was heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts didn't have too much trouble with the South Dakota Coyotes on the road on Thursday as they won 82-70.

South Dakota State took a serious blow against Oral Roberts in the teams' previous meeting last December, falling 79-40. Maybe South Dakota State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Oral Roberts.