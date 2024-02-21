Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Southern Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Murray State 11-16, Southern Illinois 17-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Southern Illinois Salukis and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Banterra Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Southern Illinois will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Salukis beat the Sycamores 74-69. Southern Illinois was down 25-12 with 6:13 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy five-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Xavier Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. He didn't help Southern Illinois' cause all that much against the Bruins on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Kennard Davis was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Murray State found out the hard way on Sunday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 95-72 punch to the gut against the Bulldogs. Murray State has not had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Quincy Anderson, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

The Salukis' win bumped their record up to 17-10. As for the Racers, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-16.

Southern Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against the Racers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 60-58. Will Southern Illinois repeat their success, or do the Racers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Southern Illinois is a 4.5-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Salukis as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Southern Illinois has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Murray State.