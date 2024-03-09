Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between St. John's and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 39-35 lead against Georgetown.

St. John's entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Georgetown step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Georgetown 9-21, St. John's 18-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $41.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They and the Georgetown Hoyas will face off in a Big East battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Georgetown is crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while St. John's will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

St. John's scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Blue Demons on the road to the tune of 104-77. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-28.

St. John's can attribute much of their success to Jordan Dingle, who scored 19 points along with six assists, and Chris Ledlum, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Nahiem Alleyne, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 93 points the game before, Georgetown faltered in their game on Tuesday. They took a 71-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Friars. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Georgetown in their matchups with Providence: they've now lost six in a row.

Georgetown struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Providence posted 19 assists.

The Red Storm pushed their record up to 18-12 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.0 points per game. As for the Hoyas, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost 14 of their last 15 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-21 record this season.

St. John's was able to grind out a solid victory over Georgetown when the teams last played back in February, winning 90-85. Does St. John's have another victory up their sleeve, or will Georgetown turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

St. John's is a big 19-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

St. John's has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.