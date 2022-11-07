Who's Playing

Pacific @ Stanford

What to Know

The Pacific Tigers and the Stanford Cardinal will face off at 2 p.m. ET November 7th at Maples Pavilion to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Tigers (8-22), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Stanford struggled last year, too, ending up 16-16.

How To Watch

  • When: Monday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Nov 12, 2017 - Stanford 89 vs. Pacific 80