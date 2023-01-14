Who's Playing

Notre Dame @ Syracuse

Current Records: Notre Dame 9-8; Syracuse 11-6

What to Know

The Syracuse Orange and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at JMA Wireless Dome. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Virginia Tech Hokies typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday 'Cuse proved too difficult a challenge. The Orange took their contest against Virginia Tech 82-72. Forward Maliq Brown and guard Joseph Girard III were among the main playmakers for 'Cuse as the former dropped a double-double on 12 rebounds and 11 points and the latter had 24 points.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Notre Dame proved too difficult a challenge. Notre Dame escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dane Goodwin (19), guard JJ Starling (16), forward Nate Laszewski (14), and guard Cormac Ryan (11).

The Orange got away with a 62-61 win in the teams' previous meeting last month. Will they repeat their success, or do the Fighting Irish have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Syracuse have won five out of their last nine games against Notre Dame.