TCU sophomore Jaylen Fisher suffers torn meniscus in left knee during practice
Surgery is scheduled for next week; Fisher won't be going to Australia
TCU sophomore Jaylen Fisher suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during practice this week and will not accompany the Horned Frogs on their upcoming 12-day tour of Australia.
Surgery is scheduled for next week.
Fisher started 34 games and averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists last season while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range. And though the 6-foot-2 guard broke his wrist in TCU's opening game of the NIT and missed the rest of the event, he was still a big reason why the Horned Frogs won 24 times -- and finished in the top 30 at KenPom -- in Jamie Dixon's first season with the Big 12 school.
-
UCLA-Notre Dame revive storied series
Notable in the history between these schools, the Irish ended the Bruins' 88-game streak in...
-
Bliss hired at Las Vegas high school
Bliss infamously painted a player murdered by a teammate as a drug dealer
-
KU big man nearly breaks goal in Italy
The Jayhawks big man was injured for most of last season but looks primed to make a leap in...
-
Georgetown out of PK80 tourney
The Hoyas now have a spate of dates to fill on their schedule
-
Selection committee makes another change
A late roster change provides stability for the selection committee for the season ahead
-
Podcast: Why we care about LaVar Ball
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss LaVar Ball but also touch on Mitchell Robinson's s...
Add a Comment