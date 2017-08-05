TCU sophomore Jaylen Fisher suffers torn meniscus in left knee during practice

TCU sophomore Jaylen Fisher suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during practice this week and will not accompany the Horned Frogs on their upcoming 12-day tour of Australia.

Surgery is scheduled for next week.

Fisher started 34 games and averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists last season while shooting 38.0 percent from 3-point range. And though the 6-foot-2 guard broke his wrist in TCU's opening game of the NIT and missed the rest of the event, he was still a big reason why the Horned Frogs won 24 times -- and finished in the top 30 at KenPom -- in Jamie Dixon's first season with the Big 12 school.