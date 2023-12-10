Who's Playing

Albany Great Danes @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Albany 6-3, Temple 5-3

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Albany has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will face off against the Temple Owls at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 13 more assists than your opponent, a fact Albany proved on Tuesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Bears 98-59 at home.

Meanwhile, the Owls humbled the Huskies with a 85-55 smackdown.

The Great Danes have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 6-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.7 points per game. As for the Owls, their victory bumped their record up to 5-3.

Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. The two teams have both performed well against the spread, with they at 5-2 and Temple at 2-0 ATS.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been even better at 78.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Temple is a solid 6-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

