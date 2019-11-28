Temple vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Temple vs. Maryland basketball game
Who's Playing
Temple (home) vs. No. 5 Maryland (away)
Current Records: Temple 4-0; Maryland 5-0
What to Know
The Temple Owls will take on the #5 Maryland Terrapins at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday at HP Field House. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Temple skips in on four wins and Maryland on five.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 21 turnovers, Temple took down the Southern California Trojans 70-61 last week. The Owls' G Josh Pierre-Louis filled up the stat sheet. He had 15 points.
Meanwhile, Maryland took their matchup against the George Mason Patriots by a conclusive 86-63 score. Four players on the Terrapins scored in the double digits: G Anthony Cowan Jr. (16), G Aaron Wiggins (15), F Jalen Smith (12), and F Makhi Mitchell (12).
Temple isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. They have become house darlings this year, often claiming the victory while leaving bettors who were also counting on them to beat the spread out in the cold.
Their wins bumped the Owls to 4-0 and the Terrapins to 5-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 11 a.m. ET
- Where: HP Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Terrapins are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Owls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 139
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
