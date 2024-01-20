Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Alabama 12-5, Tennessee 13-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Tennessee has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season. They blew past the Gators 85-66. 85 seems to be a good number for Tennessee as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Dalton Knecht, who scored 39 points along with eight rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which he has scored at least 33% of Tennessee's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Jonas Aidoo, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Alabama aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to six. They strolled past the Tigers with points to spare, taking the game 93-75. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 161.5-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Alabama's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rylan Griffen led the charge by scoring 21 points along with five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Griffen has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Aaron Estrada, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds.

The Volunteers are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Crimson Tide, their victory bumped their record up to 12-5.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tennessee beat Alabama 68-59 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Tennessee repeat their success, or does Alabama have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Tennessee.