Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Ole Miss 16-3, Texas A&M 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Ole Miss is 2-7 against Texas A&M since February of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Ole Miss has not done well against Arkansas recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Rebels blew past the Razorbacks, posting a 77-51 win at home. That looming 77-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Ole Miss yet this season.

Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to Matthew Murrell, who scored 18 points, and Jaylen Murray, who scored 21 points. Jamarion Sharp was another key contributor, scoring nine points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Aggies beat the Tigers 63-57 on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Texas A&M.

Texas A&M got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Wade Taylor IV out in front who scored 19 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Andersson Garcia, who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds.

The Rebels pushed their record up to 16-3 with that victory, which was their 12th straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.6 points per game. As for the Aggies, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ole Miss haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Texas A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.7 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Ole Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Ole Miss is playing on the road, but their 1-4 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 8-point favorite against Ole Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Aggies, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Ole Miss.