Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ Texas A&M Aggies

Current Records: Oral Roberts 1-2, Texas A&M 3-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Texas A&M. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET at Reed Arena. Oral Roberts took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Texas A&M, who comes in off a win.

Texas A&M had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 79-66.

Texas A&M's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Henry Coleman III, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrece Radford was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles lost to the Bears on the road by a decisive 84-69 margin on Monday.

Issac McBride put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 27 points along with 3 steals. Less helpful for Oral Roberts was Kareem Thompson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

The Aggies' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Golden Eagles, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

As mentioned, Texas A&M is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 20 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Texas A&M is a big 20-point favorite against Oral Roberts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Injury Report for Texas A&M

Julius Marble: Game-Time Decision (Personal)

Injury Report for Oral Roberts

No Injury Information