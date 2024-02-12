Who's Playing

SE Louisiana Lions @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: SE Louisiana 11-13, Texas A&M-Commerce 9-15

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas A&M-Commerce will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the SE Louisiana Lions will face off in a Southland battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

After a disappointing 51 points in their last match, Texas A&M-Commerce made sure to put some points up on the board against the Privateers on Saturday. The Lions came out on top against the Privateers by a score of 89-83. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 36.1% better than the opposition, as Texas A&M-Commerce's was.

Meanwhile, SE Louisiana came tearing into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.3 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 69-59 victory over the Demons.

The Lions' win bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Lions, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 11-13 record this season.

While fans of both teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, SE Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Currently 12-9 against the spread, they have been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Texas A&M-Commerce is only 9-12 ATS.

Texas A&M-Commerce strolled past the Lions in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 68-52. Does Texas A&M-Commerce have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lions turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

SE Louisiana is a slight 1-point favorite against Texas A&M-Commerce, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 131 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Texas A&M-Commerce.