Who's Playing
New Orleans @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: New Orleans 6-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7
What to Know
The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Privateers since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Orleans will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Privateers will be strutting in after a win while the Islanders will be stumbling in from a loss.
The point spread favored Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as they fell 85-82 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. That makes it the first time this season Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has let down their home crowd.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Orleans has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday, they secured an 85-79 W over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.
The Islanders are now 10-7 while the Privateers sit at 6-9. New Orleans is 2-3 after wins this season, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 5-1 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
- Feb 10, 2022 - New Orleans 78 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 69
- Feb 03, 2022 - New Orleans 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 70
- Feb 24, 2021 - New Orleans 69 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 61
- Jan 20, 2021 - New Orleans 87 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68
- Feb 26, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 81 vs. New Orleans 75
- Jan 22, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 74 vs. New Orleans 71
- Feb 16, 2019 - New Orleans 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58
- Jan 19, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76 vs. New Orleans 61
- Mar 07, 2018 - New Orleans 83 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
- Feb 10, 2018 - New Orleans 62 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - New Orleans 61 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 55
- Mar 11, 2017 - New Orleans 68 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65
- Dec 31, 2016 - New Orleans 73 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 72
- Feb 15, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65 vs. New Orleans 57
- Jan 23, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 97 vs. New Orleans 76