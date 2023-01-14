Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: New Orleans 6-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 10-7

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders haven't won a matchup against the New Orleans Privateers since Feb. 26 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and New Orleans will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. The Privateers will be strutting in after a win while the Islanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

The point spread favored Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, but luck did not. It was close but no cigar for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as they fell 85-82 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. That makes it the first time this season Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, New Orleans has finally found some success away from home. On Thursday, they secured an 85-79 W over the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Islanders are now 10-7 while the Privateers sit at 6-9. New Orleans is 2-3 after wins this season, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is 5-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Orleans have won ten out of their last 15 games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.