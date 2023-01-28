Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Texas A&M
Current Records: Vanderbilt 10-10; Texas A&M 14-6
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies are heading back home. A&M and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
A&M strolled past the Auburn Tigers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 79-63. Among those leading the charge for A&M was guard Tyrece Radford, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-53 to the Kentucky Wildcats. The top scorers for Vanderbilt were forward Malik Dia (14 points) and guard Tyrin Lawrence (12 points).
The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Commodores have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
When the two teams previously met in February of last year, A&M was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.98
Odds
The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Vanderbilt have won six out of their last 11 games against Texas A&M.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Texas A&M 67
- Mar 10, 2021 - Vanderbilt 79 vs. Texas A&M 68
- Jan 11, 2020 - Texas A&M 69 vs. Vanderbilt 50
- Mar 13, 2019 - Texas A&M 69 vs. Vanderbilt 52
- Mar 02, 2019 - Texas A&M 64 vs. Vanderbilt 57
- Feb 24, 2018 - Texas A&M 89 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Mar 09, 2017 - Vanderbilt 66 vs. Texas A&M 41
- Feb 16, 2017 - Vanderbilt 72 vs. Texas A&M 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - Vanderbilt 68 vs. Texas A&M 54
- Mar 05, 2016 - Texas A&M 76 vs. Vanderbilt 67
- Feb 04, 2016 - Vanderbilt 77 vs. Texas A&M 60