Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Texas A&M

Current Records: Vanderbilt 10-10; Texas A&M 14-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies are heading back home. A&M and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Reed Arena. The Aggies are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

A&M strolled past the Auburn Tigers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the contest 79-63. Among those leading the charge for A&M was guard Tyrece Radford, who had 30 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-53 to the Kentucky Wildcats. The top scorers for Vanderbilt were forward Malik Dia (14 points) and guard Tyrin Lawrence (12 points).

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They have been good against the spread at home while the Commodores have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

When the two teams previously met in February of last year, A&M was in the race but had to settle for second with a 72-67 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.98

Odds

The Aggies are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Vanderbilt have won six out of their last 11 games against Texas A&M.