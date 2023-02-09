Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Texas-El Paso

Current Records: Charlotte 13-10; Texas-El Paso 11-12

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Texas-El Paso Miners are heading back home. The Miners and the Charlotte 49ers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at Don Haskins Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Texas-El Paso was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Meanwhile, Charlotte lost to the Florida Atlantic Owls at home by a decisive 67-52 margin. The top scorer for Charlotte was guard Brice Williams (14 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, Texas-El Paso is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Texas-El Paso against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

The losses put the Miners at 11-12 and the 49ers at 13-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-El Paso ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 17.1 on average. But Charlotte enters the matchup with only 11 turnovers per game on average, good for 33rd best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $17.00

Odds

The Miners are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-El Paso have won six out of their last ten games against Charlotte.