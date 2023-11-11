Teams looking to find the win column for the first time this season meet when the Texas State Bobcats face the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks in a non-conference college basketball matchup on Saturday morning. The Bobcats (0-1), who were 16-19 overall and 6-12 in the Sun Belt Conference a year ago, opened the season with a 71-66 setback at Arkansas Little Rock on Monday. The RedHawks (0-1), who were 12-20 overall and 6-12 in the Mid-American Conference, dropped a 72-64 decision at Evansville on Monday. Texas State was 7-7 on the road in 2022-23, while Miami (Ohio) was 9-9 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio, is set for 11 a.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Bobcats are 2-point favorites in the latest Texas State vs. Miami (OH) odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 137.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Miami (OH) vs. Texas State and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Texas State vs. Miami (OH):

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) spread: Texas State -2

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) over/under: 137 points

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) money line: Texas State -135, Miami (OH) +114

TXST: The Bobcats have hit the team total over in 18 of their last 25 games (+9.90 units)

MIA: The RedHawks have hit the first half game total under in their last 28 games (+28.00 units)

Why Miami (OH) can cover

Senior guard Darweshi Hunter, who is in his first season with the program after spending the past two years at Northern Illinois, scored 21 points in the season opener. He hit on 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists. In parts of five seasons at the collegiate level, Hunter has played in 70 games with 21 starts, and is averaging 6.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Also helping power the RedHawks in the opener was sophomore guard Ryan Mabrey. In 27 minutes of action, Mabrey scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out three assists. He hit on 4 of 9 shots from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He started 26 of 32 games a year ago, averaging 8.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 27.6 minutes of action.

Why Texas State can cover

Junior forward Brandon Love registered a double-double in the season-opening loss at Arkansas Little Rock with 13 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. It was his first career double-double. In three seasons at Texas State, Love has started eight of 52 games played. Last season, he started seven of 34 games, averaging 3.9 points and 1.8 rebounds, and connecting on 53.7% of his shots from the floor.

After spending his first three seasons at Troy, junior forward Christian Turner was solid in his first game at Texas State. He finished with seven points on 3 of 7 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds and added one assist. Last season at Troy, he started 25 of 33 games played, averaging 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. In parts of four collegiate seasons, Turner has started 28 of 94 games, averaging 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds.

How to make Texas State vs. Miami (OH) picks

The model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 142 combined points.

So who wins Miami (OH) vs. Texas State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?