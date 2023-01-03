Who's Playing

Kansas @ Texas Tech

Current Records: Kansas 12-1; Texas Tech 10-3

What to Know

The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

This past Saturday Kansas capped 2022 off with a 69-67 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Forward Jalen Wilson (20 points) was the top scorer for Kansas.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 67-61 to the TCU Horned Frogs. The top scorer for Texas Tech was guard Pop Isaacs (17 points).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jayhawks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Kansas is now 12-1 while the Red Raiders sit at 10-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. But Texas Tech enters the contest with a 50.40% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Jayhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Kansas have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Texas Tech.