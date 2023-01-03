Who's Playing
Kansas @ Texas Tech
Current Records: Kansas 12-1; Texas Tech 10-3
What to Know
The #3 Kansas Jayhawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Jayhawks and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena. Bragging rights belong to Kansas for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.
This past Saturday Kansas capped 2022 off with a 69-67 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Forward Jalen Wilson (20 points) was the top scorer for Kansas.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 67-61 to the TCU Horned Frogs. The top scorer for Texas Tech was guard Pop Isaacs (17 points).
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Jayhawks are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
Kansas is now 12-1 while the Red Raiders sit at 10-3. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. But Texas Tech enters the contest with a 50.40% field goal percentage, good for seventh best in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena -- Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Jayhawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Kansas have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Texas Tech.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 65
- Jan 24, 2022 - Kansas 94 vs. Texas Tech 91
- Jan 08, 2022 - Texas Tech 75 vs. Kansas 67
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Dec 17, 2020 - Kansas 58 vs. Texas Tech 57
- Mar 07, 2020 - Kansas 66 vs. Texas Tech 62
- Feb 01, 2020 - Kansas 78 vs. Texas Tech 75
- Feb 23, 2019 - Texas Tech 91 vs. Kansas 62
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kansas 79 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 24, 2018 - Kansas 74 vs. Texas Tech 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - Texas Tech 85 vs. Kansas 73
- Feb 11, 2017 - Kansas 80 vs. Texas Tech 79
- Jan 07, 2017 - Kansas 85 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Feb 27, 2016 - Kansas 67 vs. Texas Tech 58
- Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas 69 vs. Texas Tech 59