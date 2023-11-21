Halftime Report

Only one more quarter stands between Tulsa and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead SC State 44-20.

Tulsa entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it three, or will SC State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Current Records: SC State 2-2, Tulsa 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald Reynolds Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Donald Reynolds Center. SC State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Bulldogs lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 89-72 margin.

Meanwhile, Tulsa had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They were the clear victor by a 72-52 margin over the Tigers.

Among those leading the charge was PJ Haggerty, who scored 20 points along with 5 steals. Isaiah Barnes was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Bulldogs' defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for the Golden Hurricane, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

While only Tulsa took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Tulsa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tulsa struggles in that department as they've been even better at 48 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tulsa is a big 17-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Golden Hurricane, as the game opened with the Golden Hurricane as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Tulsa has won both of the games they've played against SC State in the last 5 years.

Nov 27, 2019 - Tulsa 78 vs. SC State 47

Nov 10, 2018 - Tulsa 74 vs. SC State 52

Injury Report for Tulsa

Keaston Willis: Game-Time Decision (Foot)

Injury Report for SC State