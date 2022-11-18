Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ UCF

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-1; UCF 2-1

What to Know

The UCF Knights will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Baha Mar Convention Center. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

UCF was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the Western Illinois Leathernecks 70-37 at home.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State took their game against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Sunday by a conclusive 91-62 score. The Cowboys can attribute much of their success to guard Avery Anderson III, who had 18 points and seven assists, and guard John-Michael Wright, who had 16 points. Wright's performance made up for a slower contest against the Southern Illinois Salukis last Thursday.

UCF is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-1. With both UCF and Oklahoma State swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cowboys are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.