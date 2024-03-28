Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ UConn Huskies

Current Records: San Diego State 26-10, UConn 33-3

The moment has arrived: San Diego State has been patiently waiting for a rematch against UConn, who knocked San Diego State out of the NCAA Playoffs the last time they met. Now is their chance for payback. It's Sweet Sixteen time on Thursday as the San Diego State Aztecs and the UConn Huskies are set to clash at 7:39 p.m. ET at TD Garden. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

San Diego State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Sunday. They steamrolled past Yale 85-57 on the road. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-21.

San Diego State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jaedon LeDee, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds, and Darrion Trammell, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The contest was LeDee's sixth in a row with at least 22.4 points.

Meanwhile, UConn waltzed into their matchup on Sunday with eight straight wins... but they left with nine. They strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare, taking the game 75-58.

UConn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Donovan Clingan, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Tristen Newton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Cam Spencer, who scored 11 points along with three steals.

San Diego State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a nice bump to their 26-10 record this season. As for UConn, their win bumped their record up to 33-3.

San Diego State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 14-19 ATS record.

San Diego State ended up a good deal behind UConn in their previous meeting back in April of 2023, losing 76-59. Can San Diego State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

UConn is a big 11-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 136 points.

UConn won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.