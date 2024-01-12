Halftime Report

The last time N.J. Tech and UMass Lowell met, the game was decided by 29 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 35-34, N.J. Tech has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

N.J. Tech came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-9, UMass Lowell 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

UMass Lowell and N.J. Tech are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Costello Athletic Center. N.J. Tech took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on UMass Lowell, who comes in off a win.

UMass Lowell waltzed into their matchup Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They rang in the new year with a 82-75 victory over the Wildcats.

Meanwhile, the Highlanders opened the new year with a less-than-successful 79-73 loss to the Great Danes. The over/under was set at 152 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season. As for the Highlanders, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UMass Lowell just can't miss this season, having made 48.6% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given UMass Lowell's sizeable advantage in that area, N.J. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UMass Lowell against N.J. Tech in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 90-61 win. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will N.J. Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a big 14-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UMass Lowell and N.J. Tech both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.