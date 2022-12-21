Who's Playing

Boston University @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Boston University 7-5; UMass Lowell 11-2

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Boston University Terriers and are hoping to record their first win since Dec. 13 of 2017. The River Hawks will be home for the holidays to greet Boston University at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell is out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for UMass Lowell as they fell 77-75 to the Rhode Island Rams last week. One thing holding UMass Lowell back was the mediocre play of guard Ayinde Hikim, who did not have his best game: he played for 38 minutes with 5-for-18 shooting and five turnovers.

Meanwhile, Boston University beat the Dartmouth Big Green 67-59 last Tuesday.

The River Hawks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UMass Lowell is now 11-2 while the Terriers sit at 7-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.60%, which places them ninth in college basketball. Less enviably, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 39th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Boston University.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The River Hawks are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston University have won four out of their last six games against UMass Lowell.