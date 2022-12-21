Who's Playing

Boston University @ UMass Lowell

Current Records: Boston University 7-5; UMass Lowell 11-2

What to Know

The UMass Lowell River Hawks haven't won a contest against the Boston University Terriers since Dec. 13 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. UMass Lowell will take on Boston University in a holiday battle at 4 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. The River Hawks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

UMass Lowell was close but no cigar last week as they fell 77-75 to the Rhode Island Rams. The game was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UMass Lowell had been the slight favorite coming in. Guard Ayinde Hikim wasn't much of a difference maker for UMass Lowell; Hikim finished with ten points on 5-for-18 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 38 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Terriers beat the Dartmouth Big Green 67-59 last Tuesday.

The River Hawks are now 11-2 while Boston University sits at 7-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UMass Lowell have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.60%, which places them eighth in college basketball. Less enviably, Boston University has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Series History

Boston University have won four out of their last six games against UMass Lowell.