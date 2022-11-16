Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ UMass Lowell
Current Records: Sacred Heart 2-1; UMass Lowell 2-1
What to Know
The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Costello Athletic Center. Sacred Heart will be strutting in after a win while the River Hawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
UMass Lowell came up short against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights this past Saturday, falling 73-65. UMass Lowell's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Abdoul Karim Coulibaly, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards, and Max Brooks, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks.
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart came out on top in a nail-biter against the Columbia Lions on Sunday, sneaking past 88-85.
UMass Lowell and the Pioneers now sit at an identical 2-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The River Hawks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 31.50%, which places them 21st in college basketball. Less enviably, Sacred Heart is 16th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
Series History
UMass Lowell have won four out of their last seven games against Sacred Heart.
- Dec 19, 2021 - UMass Lowell 70 vs. Sacred Heart 62
- Dec 04, 2019 - Sacred Heart 89 vs. UMass Lowell 86
- Dec 29, 2018 - UMass Lowell 100 vs. Sacred Heart 91
- Nov 18, 2018 - UMass Lowell 94 vs. Sacred Heart 90
- Nov 29, 2017 - Sacred Heart 87 vs. UMass Lowell 80
- Dec 06, 2016 - Sacred Heart 91 vs. UMass Lowell 82
- Nov 18, 2015 - UMass Lowell 87 vs. Sacred Heart 84