The Massachusetts Minutemen and the Rhode Island Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Mullins Center. UMass is 14-8 overall and 10-2 at home, while Rhode Island is 11-12 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Minutemen have won five of the last seven meetings against the Rams.

UMass vs. Rhode Island spread: Massachusetts -11.5

UMass vs. Rhode Island over/under: 153.5 points

UMass vs. Rhode Island money line: Massachusetts: -746, Rhode Island: +517

What you need to know about UMass

Last Wednesday, the Minutemen couldn't handle the St Bonaventure Bonnies and fell 79-73. Massachusetts got off to an early lead, but sadly the Minutemen weren't able to maintain that momentum. Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances.

One of the best came from Matt Cross, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Keon Thompson was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds.

What you need to know about Rhode Island

Meanwhile, Rhode Island's and the George Washington Colonials' match on Tuesday was close at halftime, but the Rams turned on the heat in the second half with 53 points. The Rams put the hurt on the Colonials with an impressive 88-65 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Zek Montgomery, who scored 30 points along with five rebounds and two steals. That's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden House, who scored 23 points.

