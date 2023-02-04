Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ UMKC

Current Records: Oral Roberts 20-4; UMKC 10-14

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oral Roberts and the UMKC Roos will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Swinney Recreation Center. Bragging rights belong to the Golden Eagles for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

Everything came up roses for Oral Roberts at home against the South Dakota Coyotes on Monday as the team secured a 103-53 victory.

Meanwhile, UMKC was just a bucket shy of a win on Monday and fell 67-66 to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (10-5-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Oral Roberts is now 20-4 while the Roos sit at 10-14. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles enter the matchup with 85.3 points per game on average, good for second best in college basketball. Less enviably, UMKC has only been able to knock down 40.20% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against UMKC.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Swinney Recreation Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

The Golden Eagles are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Roos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -108

Oral Roberts have won four out of their last five games against UMKC.