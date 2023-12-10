Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Elon 5-4, UNCG 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix will head out on the road to face off against the UNCG Spartans at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum. Elon is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.9% worse than the opposition, a fact Elon found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell 82-72 to the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, UNCG entered their tilt with Eastern Kentucky with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Spartans came out on top in a nail-biter against the Colonels on Thursday and snuck past 87-85. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Phoenix's win bumped their season record to 5-4 while the Highlanders' loss dropped theirs to 6-4.

While only Elon took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, UNCG is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. Bettors picking Elon against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Elon hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like UNCG struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

UNCG is a big 12-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Spartans slightly, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

UNCG has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Elon.