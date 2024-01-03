Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ UNCG Spartans

Current Records: Furman 6-6, UNCG 9-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UNCG and Furman are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Greensboro Coliseum. The timing is sure in UNCG's favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Furman has not had much luck on the away from home, with four straight road losses.

After soaring to 135 points the game before, UNCG faltered in their contest on Friday. They took a serious blow against the Longhorns, falling 72-37. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UNCG has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UNCG struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Furman came into the match on Saturday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 79-74 to the Trojans. Furman found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition.

The Spartans have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-4 record this season. As for the Paladins, their loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UNCG hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.5 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNCG came up short against Furman in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 69-57. Can UNCG avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UNCG and Furman both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.