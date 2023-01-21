Who's Playing

Mercer @ UNCG

Current Records: Mercer 9-11; UNCG 12-8

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Mercer Bears last season on scores of 49-58 and 64-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UNCG and Mercer will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.

The Spartans netted a 70-60 win over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Bears beat the VMI Keydets 69-61 on Thursday.

UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped UNCG to 12-8 and Mercer to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and Mercer clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 8.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Mercer.