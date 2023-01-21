Who's Playing
Mercer @ UNCG
Current Records: Mercer 9-11; UNCG 12-8
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans lost both of their matches to the Mercer Bears last season on scores of 49-58 and 64-73, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. UNCG and Mercer will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum.
The Spartans netted a 70-60 win over the The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Bears beat the VMI Keydets 69-61 on Thursday.
UNCG is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped UNCG to 12-8 and Mercer to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Spartans and Mercer clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro, North Carolina
Odds
The Spartans are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Spartans as an 8.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
UNCG have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Mercer.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Mercer 73 vs. UNCG 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Mercer 58 vs. UNCG 49
- Mar 08, 2021 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 61
- Feb 13, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 27, 2021 - UNCG 81 vs. Mercer 68
- Feb 15, 2020 - UNCG 67 vs. Mercer 55
- Jan 01, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 63
- Mar 02, 2019 - UNCG 74 vs. Mercer 47
- Jan 26, 2019 - UNCG 88 vs. Mercer 81
- Feb 17, 2018 - Mercer 77 vs. UNCG 74
- Jan 20, 2018 - UNCG 70 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 22, 2017 - UNCG 72 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 19, 2017 - UNCG 68 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 28, 2016 - UNCG 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 30, 2016 - Mercer 81 vs. UNCG 67