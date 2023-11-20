Halftime Report

USC already has more points against Brown than they managed in total against UC Irvine last Tuesday. USC has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Brown 81-70.

If USC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-1 in no time. On the other hand, Brown will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ USC Trojans

Current Records: Brown 1-3, USC 2-1

What to Know

The USC Trojans will be playing in front of their home fans against the Brown Bears at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Galen Center. USC might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored USC last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 70-60 to the Anteaters. USC found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Harrison Hornery, who scored 17 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for USC was Oziyah Sellers' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Brown finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They put a hurting on the Anchormen at home to the tune of 92-51. With that victory, Brown brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

With the Trojans' loss and the Anteaters' win, both teams now sport identical 2-1 records.

Looking ahead, USC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: USC have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been even better at 43.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

USC is a big 17-point favorite against Brown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Injury Report for USC

Boogie Ellis: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Kobe Johnson: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Bronny James: Out (Chest)

Injury Report for Brown

No Injury Information